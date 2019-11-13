UrduPoint.com
About 360 Rockets Fired From Gaza Toward Israel Since Escalation - Israeli Army

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Some 360 rockets were fired by Palestinian militants towards Israel from the Gaza Strip since Tuesday morning amid the escalation of Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Israeli Army press service reported on Wednesday.

"About 360 rockets have been launched since yesterday morning until 17:30 today from the Gaza Strip towards Israel," the report said.

The army noted that about 60 percent of the rockets fell in uninhabited areas.

The confrontation between Israel and the Hamas-controlled Gaza escalated early on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu Al-Atta, a top commander from the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, triggering a fierce response.

More Stories From World

