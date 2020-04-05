About 3Mln Face Masks Delivered to Estonia From China Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) Some three million face masks and other personal protective equipment were delivered on Sunday to Estonia from China amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, media reported.

According to ERR news, a plane of Russia's Pegas Fly loaded with personal protective equipment arrived in Tallinn from China earlier in the day. Face masks were sent to Estonia as a result of cooperation between Magnum, a wholesale pharmaceutical company, and Semetron, Estonia's largest medical equipment supplier.

One million masks were bought by the state, 500,000 will go to Semetron, and 1.5 million will go on sale through Magnum.

According to the Estonian Health Ministry, there are 1,097 COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities across the country.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1,196,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 64,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.