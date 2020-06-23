About 3rd of Recovered COVID-19 Patients Risk Having Long-Term Lung Damage - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:05 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Approximately 30 percent of recovered COVID-19 patients risk suffering long-term lung damage, as well as other negative consequences, the Telegraph newspaper has reported, citing the UK National Health Service guidelines.

According to the guidelines seen by the news outlet, scarred lung tissue is a likely outcome, provided COVID-19 follows patterns of similar diseases.

Other likely side effects may include fatigue, increased risk of Alzheimer's disease, psychological disturbances, and brain impairment.

The United Kingdom has confirmed a total of 305,289 cases, with the death toll of 42,647.

