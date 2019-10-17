UrduPoint.com
About 40% Of Japan's Bullet Train Depots At Risk Of Flooding - Reports

Thu 17th October 2019

About 40 percent of Japan's Shinkansen bullet train depots are potentially at risk of flooding due to their location, Japanese media reported on Thursday, citing hazard maps provided by local authorities

According to Japan's NHK broadcaster, the maps do not include a depot in Nagano, a city northwest of Tokyo, which was flooded last weekend as a result of Typhoon Hagibis. As many as ten bullet trains at the depot ended up underwater after the Chucuma river overflew.

The broadcaster noted that seven of the 18 Shinkansen depots across Japan were located in areas vulnerable to flooding.

The powerful typhoon made landfall in Japan on Saturday. It damaged more than 10,000 households and left at least 77 people killed and 346 others injured, while dozens of people are missing.

