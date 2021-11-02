UrduPoint.com

About 40% Of New Zealand's Minors Experience Depression Due To Lockdowns - Poll

About 40% of children in New Zealand reported symptoms of depression and anxiety due to coronavirus-related lockdowns in the country, a fresh study from the Growing Up in New Zealand project revealed on Tuesday

The survey was conducted among nearly 2,500 10 and 11 year-old children, which made it one of the largest studies to look at the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on children since March 2020 in the world.

"Nearly 80% of children reported having a good time with their family in lockdown. Children living in a larger bubble (six or more people) during Alert Level 4 were more likely to experience better health and wellbeing. Around 40% of children displayed symptoms of depression and anxiety," the survey found.

Among those who experienced such symptoms were more likely to be girls, children worrying about their family's financial situation, those who had fewer positive experiences during lockdowns, as well as those with existing wellbeing and developmental concerns.

"Māori and Pacific children recorded lower depression and anxiety scores, which researchers attributed to greater family connection," the study added.

Additionally, the study revealed that over two-thirds of children spent nearly five hours per day in front of screens on weekdays for school or homework.

New Zealand introduced the four-level lockdown system in March 2020, when the first coronavirus outbreak occurred. While the first three levels entail less stringent measures aimed at preventing the disease from spreading, the fourth level amounts to a lockdown, severely limited travel, a ban on all gatherings, and closing public venues.

