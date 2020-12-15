UrduPoint.com
About 40 Officers Injured In Entrepreneurs' Protest Against Quarantine Restrictions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:19 PM

About 40 Officers Injured in Entrepreneurs' Protest Against Quarantine Restrictions

About 40 police officers were injured during a protest of entrepreneurs against quarantine restrictions for businesses, the press service of the Kiev Department of the National Police of Ukraine reported on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) About 40 police officers were injured during a protest of entrepreneurs against quarantine restrictions for businesses, the press service of the Kiev Department of the National Police of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

The protest of entrepreneurs against quarantine restrictions for businesses imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic was held at the Ukrainian parliament. When the the entrepreneurs attempted to install a large tent, the protesters clashed with the police officers.

According to the police, the protesters used gas cartridges against the security officers during the scuffle.

"During the protest on Independence Square, about 40 policemen were injured.

One police officer was hit on the head during the crush, as a result of which he lost consciousness. Other police officers suffered burns to their eyes," the press service reported.

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers introduced enhanced quarantine measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic from January 8-24 and extended until February 28 the nationwide quarantine and emergency situation, which previously should last until the end of this year. During the period of strict quarantine restrictions, all mass events are prohibited while cultural institutions, schools and universities are closed.

