About 40 people were injured in a collision between two passenger trains near Munich in the federal state of Bavaria, some seriously, the Bild tabloid reported

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) About 40 people were injured in a collision between two passenger trains near Munich in the Federal state of Bavaria, some seriously, the Bild tabloid reported.

Earlier, the Munich police said that two trains of the urban public transport system had collided in the south of Munich, there were casualties.

The dpa agency reported one person killed and 10 injured.

According to Bild, the incident occurred around 16:40 local time (15:40 GMT).

Traffic is blocked, rescue services are working on the sce. At least one car derailed. The incident occurred near the Ebenhausen-Schlaeftlarn passenger station.