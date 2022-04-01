UrduPoint.com

About 40 People, Journalists Hurt In Sri Lanka Riots - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 07:37 PM

At least 37 people, including journalists and police officers, were injured as a result of violent protests in Sri Lanka, local media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) At least 37 people, including journalists and police officers, were injured as a result of violent protests in Sri Lanka, local media reported on Friday.

The news 1st portal said that the injured included 24 members of the Sri Lanka Police Special Task Force, three police officers, three journalists and seven civilians. A total of 54 protesters were arrested, one woman among them, according to the report.

Protests started in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo earlier this week over mounting popular discontent with the economic situation. Protesters gathered outside the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the outskirts of Colombo on Thursday night, demanding his resignation. Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, with some protesters responding by setting fire to a bus that blocked the road to Rajapaksa's residence.

A curfew was briefly imposed and lifted on Friday.

The country's authorities have pledged to launch an investigation and identify members of an organized extremist group suspected of taking part in the protests.

Sri Lanka is experiencing by far the worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The crisis is caused by shortages of foreign Currency as tourist flows dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the country from purchasing enough fuel. The pandemic has also negatively impacted remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad. There is an acute shortage of food and basic necessities, including fuel and gas, with many parts of the island nation facing continuous power blackouts.

