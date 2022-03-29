About 40 Vehicles Collide on Snowy Highway in Pennsylvania - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) About 40 vehicles have collided on a snowy highway in the US state of Pennsylvania, the Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management said on Monday.

"We had an accident that started around 10.30 this morning with approximately 40 vehicles involved," John Blickley, the deputy emergency management coordinator for the agency, said.

A snow squall is likely to have clouded visibility and contributed to the accident, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service warned of "numerous brief heavy snow squalls with very poor visibility."

"The squalls will quickly reduce the visibility to under one-half of a mile and coat the roads with snow," forecasters said, calling on drivers to gradually slow down to avoid a chain reaction vehicular accident.

No fatalities have been reported, but Blickley said that about 20 people were taken to hospitals for treatment.