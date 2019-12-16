UrduPoint.com
About 400 Evacuated From Polish Court Over Suspicious Packages - Reports

Close to 400 people have been evacuated from the district court in the southern Polish city of Katowice on Monday after packages containing unknown white powder were discovered at the site, Polish media reported

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Close to 400 people have been evacuated from the district court in the southern Polish city of Katowice on Monday after packages containing unknown white powder were discovered at the site, Polish media reported.

According to the RMF FM broadcaster, one of the packages leaked white powder.

Chemical intelligence examined the substance and isolated four people who were in the room when the substance was spilled, the media said.

To mitigate possible consequences and evacuate people, 13 rescue teams were reportedly mobilized.

Preliminary findings suggest people are at no risk and the unknown substance is just flour. The identity and motives of the sender are currently being determined.

