About 400 Members of National Guard of Kazakhstan Injured in Riots - Press Release

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 9 (Sputnik) - Nearly 400 members of the National Guard of Kazakhstan were injured during the week of riots in the country, the agency's press service reported on Sunday.

"Officers of the National Guard are on duty around the clock.

While ensuring law and order in the cities of Almaty, Shymkent and several other regional centers, the number of officers of the National Guard injured in clashes with the hooligans reached 394 people. In addition, during the riots, over 90 units of military equipment of the National Guard were damaged," the official Telegram channel of the operational headquarters of Kazakhstan reported, citing Deputy Interior Minister Ruslan Dzhaksylykov.