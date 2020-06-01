(@FahadShabbir)

About 4,000 people have been detained in the United States during riots provoked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man who died last week in Minneapolis police custody, CNN reported, citing its own statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) About 4,000 people have been detained in the United States during riots provoked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man who died last week in Minneapolis police custody, CNN reported, citing its own statistics.

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting against police brutality and racism since May 25, when Floyd died. He was detained outside the Cup Foods corner store in Minneapolis after a store clerk called the police claiming that Floyd had paid for cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.

A video circulating online shows Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, pinning an unarmed Floyd to the ground with his knee, with Floyd repeatedly saying that he cannot breathe before eventually becoming unresponsive.

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. A total of four police officers have been fired in connection with the incident.

The US police have regularly used riot control weapons to disperse protesters in various cities. On Saturday night, in particular, the Minneapolis police deliberately used pepper spray on a group of journalists, including RIA Novosti correspondent Mikhail Turgiyev, after the protest was already dispersed. The incident was caught on a video that circulated online.