About 4,000 People Took Part In Authorized Rally In Central Moscow - Police

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 05:24 PM

About 4,000 people participated in an authorized rally on Sakharov Avenue in Moscow, the city police said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) About 4,000 people participated in an authorized rally on Sakharov Avenue in Moscow, the city police said on Saturday.

"About 4,000 people participate in the public event authorized by the city's authorities on Academician Sakharov Avenue," the police said.

The rally was organized by the Russian Communist Party and several other public organizations.

The protests have been going on since mid-July in the Russian capital. They were hosted by opposition figures who were denied registration for the elections to the Moscow city council scheduled for September 8.

Unauthorized rallies, organized by the opposition, took place in the Russian capital on July 27 and August 3, with protesters taking to the streets in order to support independent nominees who have been disqualified from running in the elections to the city legislature, scheduled for September 8.

