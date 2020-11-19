About 40,000 Ethiopians Flee to Sudan Over Escalated Tensions in Tigray Region - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Around 40,000 Ethiopian citizens have fled to Sudan over the eruption of hostilities in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray since the beginning of November, media reported.

"Our estimations show that about 40,000 Ethiopian refugees have entered the Sudanese territory, most of them are women and children," a source in one of the UN humanitarian agencies told the Sky news Arabia broadcaster on Wednesday.

The fighting in Ethiopia's north broke out in early November after the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the ruling party in the Tigray region, of attacking a local military base.

The Ethiopian armed forces have launched an operation in the defiant region. The prime minister's office announced a state of emergency in Tigray for a period of six months.

The TPLF has been in opposition to the incumbent government. In September, it asked the cabinet to hold local elections, which were earlier postponed over COVID-19. After getting a rejection, the party organized elections on its own which the central government never recognized as legitimate.