About 40,000 People Taking Part In Anti-Government Protests In Chisinau - Organizers

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) About 40,000 people are taking part in demonstrations in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau on Sunday to protest what they believe is the government's failure to tackle current economic and energy crises, a member of Moldova's euroskeptic party Sor, Dinu Turcanu, told Sputnik.

On September 18, Sor supporters set up a camp of about 120 tents, which they called the Town of Changes, near the parliament and presidential administration buildings in Chisinau. The demonstration has gathered supporters from all parts of the country. Protesters demand the resignation of the Moldovan leadership and the holding of snap parliamentary and presidential elections.

"We are glad to announce that we have around 40,000 people, who came from entire Moldova," Turcanu said, expressing his hope that protests would lead to the ouster of the Moldovan government.

Demonstrators have been saying they were outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and decline in living standard, while accusing the authorities of failing to cope with current issues.

The Moldovan government tried to tackle the energy crisis by stocking up on firewood, coal and fuel oil. In early August, the Moldovan energy regulator ANRE raised gas tariffs for consumers from 18.62 to 23 Moldovan lei per cubic meter (from $0.96 to $1.2 per 35.3 cubic feet), with the inflation reaching the 20-year record of 33.5% in mid summer.

