Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2022 | 02:40 PM

About 400,000 Mourners Attend Public Farewell Ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) About 400,000 mourners have attended the public farewell ceremony for UK Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall from September 14-19, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Monday.

The ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey from 16:00 GMT on September 14 to 05:30 GMT on September 19.

Some people queued for over 10 hours to bid farewell to the queen.

The late monarch's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) later in the day.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death.

