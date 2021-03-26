About 44% of Moscow Residents Have Immunity Against COVID-19 - Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Around 44 percent of Moscow residents have immunity against COVID-19, which is a rather high figure, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova told Sputnik.

"We are systematically measuring the level of herd immunity: some 43-44 percent of Moscow residents have IgG antibodies.

This is a rather high figure that allows the city to live almost normally, with the minimum number of restrictions," Rakova said.

She added that about 1 million residents of Moscow had received the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus and 80 percent of them had already received the second one.

According to the official statistics, Moscow has confirmed more than 1.01 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 937,000 recoveries and 16,337 fatalities.