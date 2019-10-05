About 450 Iraqis Detained Since Start of Protests, About Half Remain in Jail - Watchdog

About 450 people were detained during ongoing protests that started in Iraq on October 1, Mustafa Saadun, the head of the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights, told Sputnik on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) About 450 people were detained during ongoing protests that started in Iraq on October 1, Mustafa Saadun, the head of the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"450 people were detained. About half of them were released," Saadun said.

He added that the casualties among the protesters had risen.

"Seventy-three people have been killed, about 3,000 have been injured since the beginning of the clashes with the security forces. Most of those killed and injured are from Baghdad and Dhi Qar province," Saadun said.

He added that Friday was the "bloodiest" day of protests, and also did not rule out that the number of victims of events in Iraq might soon increase to 100.

The protests erupted in Iraq on Tuesday with demonstrators demanding better public services and an end to unemployment and corruption.

The demonstrations have turned violent as security services used tear gas, water cannons and live ammunition to disperse the protesters.