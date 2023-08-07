About 450 People Get Food Poisoning at Fundraiser in Afghanistan - Health Official

Approximately 450 people have suffered from food poisoning after a fundrasing dinner in Afghanistan's eastern province of Khost, the provincial public health director, Fazal Karim Mandozai, told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Approximately 450 people have suffered from food poisoning after a fundrasing dinner in Afghanistan's eastern province of Khost, the provincial public health director, Fazal Karim Mandozai, told Sputnik on Monday.

"There is a total of 450 people, 90 of them are children, 120 are women ... who are being treated by us," Mandozai said.

Afghan health officials have yet to establish the exact cause of poisoning, but their Primary assumption at the moment is negligence during the cooking process.

The local police are looking into the incident.