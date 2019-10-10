About 450 People Injured During Protests in Ecuador - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) About 450 people were injured during the ongoing wave of protests in Ecuador, media reported citing Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo.

The minister said at a press conference on late Wednesday that there were 86 police officers among the injured, the Comercio newspaper reported.

She stressed that the protests had left no people killed, while the number of detainees had reached 714. Some of the detained people have already been released.

The unrest began early in October over the reforms initiated by President Lenin Moreno within the framework of Ecuador's aid deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The protests were initially staged by transport companies but organizations from other industries subsequently joined them. Moreover, indigenous groups engaged in the anti-austerity protests.

Moreno, in his turn, declared a state of emergency and moved the government headquarters from the capital of Quito to the city of Guayaquil, located in the west of the country.