UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 450 People Injured During Protests In Ecuador - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 12:08 PM

About 450 People Injured During Protests in Ecuador - Reports

About 450 people were injured during the ongoing wave of protests in Ecuador, media reported citing Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) About 450 people were injured during the ongoing wave of protests in Ecuador, media reported citing Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo.

The minister said at a press conference on late Wednesday that there were 86 police officers among the injured, the Comercio newspaper reported.

She stressed that the protests had left no people killed, while the number of detainees had reached 714. Some of the detained people have already been released.

The unrest began early in October over the reforms initiated by President Lenin Moreno within the framework of Ecuador's aid deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The protests were initially staged by transport companies but organizations from other industries subsequently joined them. Moreover, indigenous groups engaged in the anti-austerity protests.

Moreno, in his turn, declared a state of emergency and moved the government headquarters from the capital of Quito to the city of Guayaquil, located in the west of the country.

Related Topics

Injured Police Interior Minister Quito Guayaquil Ecuador October Media From Government

Recent Stories

PM Khan to visit SA on Oct 13

5 minutes ago

Pak’s armed forces are capable and motivated to ..

30 minutes ago

Jews demand action from Germany after deadly attac ..

4 minutes ago

Iran releases detained Russian journalist

4 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up ahead of US-China talks

4 minutes ago

Peshawar Traffic police launches 'E-Challan online ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.