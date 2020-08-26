UrduPoint.com
About 4,800 People Took Part In Belarusian Protest Rallies Tuesday - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 01:48 PM

About 4,800 People Took Part in Belarusian Protest Rallies Tuesday - Interior Ministry

Some 4,800 people participated in protest rallies across the Belarus on Tuesday, about 16,750 people joined the rallies in support of the government, the Interior Ministry said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Some 4,800 people participated in protest rallies across the Belarus on Tuesday, about 16,750 people joined the rallies in support of the government, the Interior Ministry said.

"There were no more than 4,800 people at protests that took place in different regions.

The largest number of the protesters was seen in Minsk, Brest and Molodechno," the ministry said.

Pro-government rallies drew the largest crowds in Brest, Grodno, and Minsk.

