About 5 Tonnes Of Diesel Leak From Power Station Fuel Tank In Siberia - Sources

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) About five tonnes of diesel fuel leaked from a tank at a diesel power station in Siberian Russia's Yakutia Republic, a spokesman local emergency services told Sputnik.

"In the village of Argakhtakh, according to preliminary data, a leak of five tons occurred from a damaged tank at a diesel power plant," the agency's source said, adding that the tank has a capacity of 160 tonnes.

The source went on to explain that the remainder of the fuel is being pumped out of the tank into three neighboring tanks with similar volumes and two 25-tonne capacity tanks. Circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

