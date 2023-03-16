About 50 Flights Delayed at Hong Kong Airport Due to System Malfunction - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) At least 50 flights of Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways have been delayed at Hong Kong International Airport due to a computer system malfunction, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded in a departure hall, media reported on Thursday.

The malfunction occurred at 5:00 a.m.

local time (21:00 GMT Wednesday), temporarily disabling several rows of check-in counters and causing flight delays, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

The delays range from five minutes to one hour, the report said.

The system gradually resumed operation at 8:00 a.m. local time and the passengers started returning to the check-in counters at around 10:00 a.m. local time, the newspaper added.