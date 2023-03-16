UrduPoint.com

About 50 Flights Delayed At Hong Kong Airport Due To System Malfunction - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 01:10 PM

About 50 Flights Delayed at Hong Kong Airport Due to System Malfunction - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) At least 50 flights of Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways have been delayed at Hong Kong International Airport due to a computer system malfunction, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded in a departure hall, media reported on Thursday.

The malfunction occurred at 5:00 a.m.

local time (21:00 GMT Wednesday), temporarily disabling several rows of check-in counters and causing flight delays, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

The delays range from five minutes to one hour, the report said.

The system gradually resumed operation at 8:00 a.m. local time and the passengers started returning to the check-in counters at around 10:00 a.m. local time, the newspaper added.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Post Media From Airport

Recent Stories

MoF announces results of preliminary state-level G ..

MoF announces results of preliminary state-level Government Finance Statistics f ..

1 minute ago
 DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues du ..

DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues during 2022

46 minutes ago
 Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions Lea ..

Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters

1 hour ago
 IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Foru ..

IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Forum in Uruguay

1 hour ago
 ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in l ..

ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in latest environmentally-friendly ..

1 hour ago
 TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new poli ..

TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new policy for 2023-2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.