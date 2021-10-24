UrduPoint.com

About 50 German Neo-Nazis Wielding Machetes, Clubs Detected At Polish Border - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

About 50 German Neo-Nazis Wielding Machetes, Clubs Detected at Polish Border - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) A group of almost 50 German far-right extremists armed with pepper sprays, baseball bats, a bayonet, and machetes was stopped and inspected by police in the Federal state of Mecklenburg bordering Poland, Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, citing local law enforcement officers.

The neo-Nazi supporters belong to the right extremist group Third Way. Leaders of the group urged their followers to head to the German-Polish border to stop illegal migration from the East.

About 30 extremists, residing in Mecklenburg and other German states, were detected on early Sunday near the village of Gross Gastrose, and the others in the town of Guben and in the Neisse-Damm district. All of them were forced to leave the border regions when police went on patrolling later on Sunday, according to Spiegel.

Earlier this week, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told Germany's Bild tabloid that he supports Poland's decision to construct a fence at the Belarusian border to stop illegal migrants.

The situation affects Germany and entire Europe too, Seehofer said, adding that hundreds of border guards are patrolling the German-Polish border around the clock.

In the past months, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania repeatedly complained about a spike in the number of illegal migrants trying to cross the border from Belarus and accused Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis. Poland even declared a state of emergency in its border regions and deployed army and police forces to control the situation. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country will no longer contain migration flows to the European Union over the lack of money and resources. Minsk has made numerous claims that migrants are forced from Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania into Belarus.

Related Topics

Army Police Europe Interior Minister German European Union Germany Minsk Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia Money Border Sunday All From

Recent Stories

India’s Trinity Lubes &amp; Grease invests AED 5 ..

India’s Trinity Lubes &amp; Grease invests AED 50 mn in Hamriyah Free Zone Aut ..

18 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airl ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airlines flight

1 hour ago
 Spain Pavilion, UAE Gender Balance Council organis ..

Spain Pavilion, UAE Gender Balance Council organise interactive workshop

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India, Li ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Racing Authority, Dubai Racing Club launc ..

Emirates Racing Authority, Dubai Racing Club launch initiative to increase contr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.