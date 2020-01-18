UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 50 Militants Killed In Clashes With Syrian Army In Idlib, Aleppo - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

About 50 Militants Killed in Clashes With Syrian Army in Idlib, Aleppo - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) The Syrian Arab Army has eliminated about 50 militants over the past 24 hours while repelling attacks on its positions in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said on Friday.

According to Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) militants tried to retake the positions of government forces in several areas of Idlib and Aleppo since Thursday evening. The Syrian armed forces have retained their strongholds.

"During the repulsion of the attacks, about 50 militants, seven pickup trucks with mounted heavy machine guns and a 'jihad vehicle' were destroyed," Borenkov said.

In addition, a militant drone struck government positions near the Assad Military academy in the city of Aleppo on Friday. Two Syrian servicemen were killed and four others sustained injuries. In total, clashes with militants over the past 24 hours have killed 12 Syrian troops and injured 24 others, according to the Russian military official.

"Due to the aggravation of the situation, the evacuation of civilians from militant-controlled areas of the Idlib de-escalation zone to the territory controlled by the Syrian government forces was not carried out on January 17," he added.

The current ceasefire regime, in accordance with the agreements reached with Turkey, was introduced in Idlib from January 9.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Terrorist Militants Army Syria Jihad Russia Turkey Vehicle Idlib Aleppo January From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

20 minutes ago

Lebanese block roads as protests enter fourth mont ..

22 minutes ago

Ukraine president Zelensky rejects PM's resignatio ..

22 minutes ago

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

41 minutes ago

Consulate of China celebrates Chinese New Year

1 hour ago

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transpo ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.