About 50% Of Afghan Private Schooling Centers Closed Down - Union

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:49 PM

About 40-50% of private educational centers have temporarily closed in Afghanistan over the past few months, head of the Union of Private Education Centers, Sanjar Khlid, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) About 40-50% of private educational centers have temporarily closed in Afghanistan over the past few months, head of the Union of Private Education Centers, Sanjar Khlid, said on Monday.

"With changes happening in Afghanistan, many educational facilities - 40 to 50 percent - stopped their activities. The reason for that was the small number of students in the educational centers," Khalid was quoted as saying by the TOLOnews broadcaster.

Fewer students want to attend school because of the uncertainty associated with the deteriorating political and economic crises, which left private education fees out of reach for many Afghan families, the union was cited as saying.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) came to power and formed their government in Afghanistan in September. The movement aims to impose sharia law in the country, including banning women from education and work de facto. Afghan girls have already been barred from attending grades 7-12 in several provinces.

