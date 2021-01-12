About 50% of Russians Express Doubt COVID-19 Pandemic Will End in 2021 - Poll

Nearly half of Russians do not expect to see the coronavirus pandemic off in 2021, according to a poll by job-hunting website Rabota.ru

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Nearly half of Russians do not expect to see the coronavirus pandemic off in 2021, according to a poll by job-hunting website Rabota.ru.

"According to the majority of respondents (48 percent), the coronavirus pandemic will not end in 2021.

Another 7 percent of respondents believe that the pandemic may end by the end of the winter season, and 15 percent expect the incidence to reduce as soon as this spring," the findings, obtained by Sputnik, said.

A further 18 percent suggest that the pandemic could end this coming summer. Another 5 percent hope the coronavirus will recede in the fall of this year, and 8 percent expect it to be over with only next winter.

The poll was carried out earlier in the month among more than 3,000 respondents.

As of January 11, Russia has confirmed some 3.4 million COVID-19 cases, including 2.8 million recoveries and over 62,000 deaths.