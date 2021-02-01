About 50 People Arrested in St. Petersburg for Taking Part in Unauthorized Rally - Courts

The total number of those arrested following an unauthorized rally in Russia's St. Petersburg on Sunday has neared 50 after 22 more detained protesters received administrative arrests overnight, the joint press service of the city courts said

On Sunday, the district courts of St. Petersburg issued about 25 arrests related to unauthorized action in support of Russia's jailed opposition activist, Alexey Navalny.

The detainees received administrative arrests of up to 13 days and fines of up to $200.

On Sunday, Russia saw its second wave of unauthorized protests in support of Navalny, who was detained in Moscow earlier this year upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning.

Before Navalny's return, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service warned it would arrest him for probation violations, as he was previously found guilty of committing two administrative offenses.

Commenting on the January 23 pro-Navalny protests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that everyone has the right to express their opinion but "anything that goes beyond the law is not just counterproductive but dangerous." The president's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, called the organizers of such unauthorized protests provocateurs.