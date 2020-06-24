(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Approximately 50 countries and international organizations will participate in the international teleconference on Sudan on June 25, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Wednesday.

"On Thursday 25 June 2020, Sudan, the European Union, the United Nations and Germany will co-host a virtual High-level international Conference. This Conference will be the opportunity to reiterate the strong political support of the international community to the ongoing transition in Sudan ... Around 50 countries and international organisations will take part in the Conference," the EEAS said in a statement.

The conference also aims to raise financial support to help Sudan's transition to democracy and economic recovery.

Since August 20, Sudan has been going through a transitional period that aims to establish a stable democratic government by November 2022. The process is being overseen by the sovereign council, which is composed of members of the Transitional Military Council, which took power after former President Omar Bashir was ousted, and the Forces for Freedom and Change political alliance.