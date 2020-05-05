About 500 Belarusian Interior Ministry Employees Contract COVID-19 - Authorities

About 500 employees of the Belarusian Interior Ministry have tested positive for the coronavirus and nearly all of them are asymptomatic, Interior Minister Yuri Karaev said on Tuesday

"As for the employees of the internal affairs bodies, in total, about 500 people [contracted COVID-19], of which 34 have already recovered. And today, several employees are about to be discharged," Karaev said, adding that those infected are mostly asymptomatic.

According to the minister, some employees have high temperatures and some are treated by mechanical ventilation of lungs.

At the same time, Karaev added that young patients cope with the disease better.

The minister added that all those infected were receiving treatment in the ministry's hospital, where all safety measures were being taken.

So far, Belarus has registered more than 18,300 cases of the disease, including 103 fatalities. Since the outbreak, 211,369 people were tested for the coronavirus in the country.