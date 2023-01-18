(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) About 500 civilians have already been evacuated from the city of Soledar to other Russian regions, including a shelter in the city of Shakhtarsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), acting DPR head Denis Pushilin said Wednesday.

"A total of about 500 people have already been evacuated from Soledar itself. Some of them are in the city of Shakhtarsk, there are three temporary accommodation points. Some have already been transferred, including to other Russian regions," Pushilin said on the air of Russian broadcaster Channel One.

Soledar, one of the cities controlled by Ukrainian forces in the DPR after the self-proclaimed republic voted at a referendum to become part of Russia, went under the control of Russian forces last Thursday. The Russian Defense Ministry said the takeover paved the way for encircling and cutting off Ukrainian troops in the city of Bakhmut, which is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in Donbas.