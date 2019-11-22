UrduPoint.com
About 500 Civilians Return To Homes In Syria's Northeastern Deir Ez-Zor Province

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:42 AM

About 500 Civilians Return to Homes in Syria's Northeastern Deir ez-Zor Province

About 100 Syrian families, including some 500 people, returned to their homes in the country's northeastern province of Deir-ez Zor

DEIR EZ-ZOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) About 100 Syrian families, including some 500 people, returned to their homes in the country's northeastern province of Deir-ez Zor.

The internally displaced persons had been welcomed by members of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation. Russian military police were ensuring the safety of the operation.

The residents were met at a checkpoint on the Euphrates river bank. Their belongings and cars were also checked.

"We are meeting them with pleasure. Each will receive humanitarian aid and medical assistance and they will return to their normal lives," Maj. Gen. Sergey Zhmurin, the head of the Russian center, told reporters.

Abdulla Sheikh Salakhal, the elder of the city of Burgas, told reporters that the group of residents had filed lists of those who planned to return to the Syrian reconciliation committee. They had been checked in a computer database and it was found that they were all civilians.

The whole process took more than three months.

'Thanks to Russia, 15,000 people have returned to their homes in two years since the liberation of Deir-ez Zor [from terrorists]," provincial governor Abdul Majid Kawakibi said.

Basem Akar, the resident of Deir ez-Zor, said his native town had been captured by militants so his family had been forced to move to the area on the other bank of Euphrates. The man said the process of returning back home took unexpectedly short time and expressed hope that it would not take long to resolve issues associated with resettlement.

Meanwhile, Russian physician Konstantin Terentyev, who was working at the checkpoint, told reporters that it was mainly women and children who required medical assistance. Particularly, there were a lot of children who caught a cold amid falling temperatures. Some of them also had intestinal infections. All of those who needed assistance received it, while some of the people had been recommended to be hospitalized.

