About 5,000 Dutch Women File Case Against AbbVie Over Harmful Breast Implants - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) About 5,000 women in the Netherlands filed a class action suit against biopharmaceutical company AbbVie over faulty breast implants that cause lymphoma, Dutch media reported on Sunday.

Women's legal aid organization Bureau Clara Wichmann said that the case could be brought to court next week, with the total claim expected to amount to 900 million Euros ($978 million) as further 55,000 women had AbbVie implants, according to the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS).

The case in particular focuses on implants named Biocell or Natrelle, produced by Irish-based pharmaceutical company Allergan, AbbVie's subsidiary, the report said. Allergan's implants are suspected of increasing the risk of developing a rare form of lymphoma, according to the broadcaster.

Bureau Clara Wichmann is seeking damages from AbbVie for the removal of breast implants and breast reconstruction. In addition, the organization intends to claim compensation for the women's pain and suffering that the operations will cause them, the report said.

Allergan's implants have not been used in the Netherlands since 2018, later followed by a full withdrawal from the market in 2019.

AbbVie is an American research and development pharmaceutical company founded in 2013 after separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company employs about 30,000 people. In 2019, AbbVie acquired Botox manufacturer Allergan for $63 billion.

