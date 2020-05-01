UrduPoint.com
About 5,000 Officers Maintain Order In Berlin Amid May 1 Celebrations - Police Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 09:48 PM

Approximately 5,000 policemen are patrolling the streets of Berlin maintaining order amid May 1 celebrations, the police department said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Approximately 5,000 policemen are patrolling the streets of Berlin maintaining order amid May 1 celebrations, the police department said on Friday.

Thousands of people take part in marches and rallies in Berlin annually.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of participants in any given event is capped to 20 people who must also maintain social distancing rules.

"About 5,000 of our colleagues are out there today tasked with maintaining peace at declared rallies per the corresponding instructions regarding COVID-19, A special thank you to 1,400 officers of the Federal and state support forces," the city police wrote on Twitter.

While the first half of the day has been relatively peaceful, leftist groups threatened to block roads in the evening.

