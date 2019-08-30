UrduPoint.com
About 5,000 Participants From 50 Countries Expected At Eastern Economic Forum - Ushakov

The Eastern Economic Forum, which will be held in Vladivostok on September 4-6, will be attended by about 5,000 participants from more than 50 countries, the most numerous delegations will be from China and Japan, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Eastern Economic Forum, which will be held in Vladivostok on September 4-6, will be attended by about 5,000 participants from more than 50 countries, the most numerous delegations will be from China and Japan, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Friday.

"About 5,000 participants from over 50 countries will come to the forum. From Russia - somewhere around 3,700, the most numerous delegations are Japan (230), China (183 at the moment), the Republic of Korea (103), India (73), it is worth mentioning the United States (65), Singapore (44), Great Britain (53)," Ushakov told reporters.

