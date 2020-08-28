UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 5,000 People Participated In Various Rallies Across Belarus On August 27 - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:22 PM

About 5,000 People Participated in Various Rallies Across Belarus on August 27 - Ministry

The Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Friday that a total of 37 hotbeds of citizens' political activity with participation of approximately 5,000 people have been registered in the country on August 27

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Friday that a total of 37 hotbeds of citizens' political activity with participation of approximately 5,000 people have been registered in the country on August 27.

"On August 27, a number of social and political mass events were held in the country. In this regard, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has taken the necessary measures to maintain order and ensure the safety during these events. There were 37 hotbeds of political activity of citizens, which were attended by about 5,000 people," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement noted that, at the same time, rallies in support of "peace, security and tranquility" were held in various regions of the country with more than 2,400 people taking part.

A wave of mass opposition protests has swept Belarus in the wake of the August 9 presidential election that saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

The early days of the demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 police officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.

Related Topics

Election Injured Police Interior Ministry Vote Died Same Belarus August Opposition

Recent Stories

Life continues paralyzed in city Karachi

55 seconds ago

Greek Foreign Minister Hopes Turkey Will Cease Pro ..

56 seconds ago

Qadri reiterates Pakistan's categorical stance of ..

58 seconds ago

Anti-IS Finance Coalition Vows to Drain Terror Gro ..

59 seconds ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Spy Plan ..

1 minute ago

Vice Chancellor Government College University dona ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.