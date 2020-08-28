About 5,000 People Participated in Various Rallies Across Belarus on August 27 - Ministry

The Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Friday that a total of 37 hotbeds of citizens' political activity with participation of approximately 5,000 people have been registered in the country on August 27

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Friday that a total of 37 hotbeds of citizens' political activity with participation of approximately 5,000 people have been registered in the country on August 27.

"On August 27, a number of social and political mass events were held in the country. In this regard, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has taken the necessary measures to maintain order and ensure the safety during these events. There were 37 hotbeds of political activity of citizens, which were attended by about 5,000 people," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement noted that, at the same time, rallies in support of "peace, security and tranquility" were held in various regions of the country with more than 2,400 people taking part.

A wave of mass opposition protests has swept Belarus in the wake of the August 9 presidential election that saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

The early days of the demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 police officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.