About 50,000 General Motors' Employees Go On Strike Over Pay, Working Conditions - Reports

About 50,000 General Motors' Employees Go on Strike Over Pay, Working Conditions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Approximately 50,000 members of the United automobile Workers union on Monday went on strike against General Motors to secure fair wages and job security, media reported.

The trade union and the company's leadership have previously failed to reach an agreement on wages, according to The New York Times.

The union in its first major stoppage at the company since 2007 also demands reopening of idled plants, adding jobs at other factories, and closure or narrowing of difference between pay rates for new hires and veteran workers, the newspaper added.

General Motors, meanwhile, insists that the workers should pay a bigger share of their health care insurance and increase work productivity and flexibility.

