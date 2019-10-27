About 50,000 People Evacuated in Northern California Due to Wildfires - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) An evacuation order for a number of communities that may affect at least 50,000 people was issued in Northern California, the Hollywood Reporter portal said on Saturday, citing Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The communities of Healdsburg and Windsor were ordered to be evacuated entirely due to strong winds that could lead to unpredictable fires, the publication said.

This is the county's largest evacuation in more than 25 years, it said, adding that about a million Californians are still without electricity.

On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles and Sonoma counties in connection with wildfires.

Los Angeles County is the most populated US county, home to more than 10 million people. About 500,000 people live in Sonoma County in the north of the state.