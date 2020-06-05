UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 50,000 People Join Rally In Vienna In Solidarity With US Black Community - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

About 50,000 People Join Rally in Vienna in Solidarity With US Black Community - Police

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Some 50,000 people took part in a Black Lives Matter rally in Vienna on Thursday to protest police brutality and racism in the wake of the death of African American man George Floyd, city police told Sputnik.

"According to police estimates, about 50,000 people took part in the demonstration. Everything was peaceful, and there was no unrest," police said.

The mass demonstration began at Platz der Menschenrechte. The crowd, mostly young people, marched toward Karlsplatz. They carried banners that read "Black Lives Matter" and "Dark Skin is Not a Crime."

Many of the demonstrators also wore face masks that read "I can't breathe" - the last words Floyd uttered before he lost consciousness after an arresting police officer in the US city of Minneapolis knelt on his neck for at least eight minutes.

Related Topics

Protest Police Young Vienna Man George Minneapolis

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

34 minutes ago

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

2 hours ago

Google Says Chinese Hackers Targeting Biden Campai ..

36 minutes ago

US Capital Wants Out of State Troops to Leave City ..

37 minutes ago

US Attorney General Barr Says 114 Officers Injured ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.