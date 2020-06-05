About 50,000 People Join Rally in Vienna in Solidarity With US Black Community - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Some 50,000 people took part in a Black Lives Matter rally in Vienna on Thursday to protest police brutality and racism in the wake of the death of African American man George Floyd, city police told Sputnik.

"According to police estimates, about 50,000 people took part in the demonstration. Everything was peaceful, and there was no unrest," police said.

The mass demonstration began at Platz der Menschenrechte. The crowd, mostly young people, marched toward Karlsplatz. They carried banners that read "Black Lives Matter" and "Dark Skin is Not a Crime."

Many of the demonstrators also wore face masks that read "I can't breathe" - the last words Floyd uttered before he lost consciousness after an arresting police officer in the US city of Minneapolis knelt on his neck for at least eight minutes.