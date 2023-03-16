UrduPoint.com

About 50,000 School Teachers In New Zealand Launch Strike Over Pay Raise - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) About 50,000 school teachers in New Zealand took to the streets for a nationwide strike over pay raise, the largest since May 2019, media reported on Thursday.

Teachers are demanding higher wages and better working conditions since New Zealand is experiencing a shortage of teachers and other educational staff, the 1News broadcaster reported.

Approximately 800,000 school students received a day off, as classes were canceled.

Up to 9,000 teachers took part in the strike in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city.

New Zealand education Minister Jan Tinetti, a former teacher herself, told the broadcaster she was "very disappointed it's come to this."

At the same time, the head of a local teachers' union, Chris Abercrombie, said that he did not rule out further protests until the government was ready to come to an agreement with teachers.

