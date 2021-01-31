About 500,000 Moscow Residents Sign Up for Coronavirus Vaccination - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) About 500,000 people have signed up for vaccination against coronavirus in Moscow, while more than 300,000 have already received the vaccine, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

"As for today, about 500,000 people have signed up [for vaccination], and over 300,000 people have already been vaccinated," Sobyanin said as aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Russia has so far registered two homegrown COVID-19 vaccines ” Sputnik V, developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute, and EpiVacCorona, created by Siberian research center Vector. In December, the country launched a large-scale coronavirus vaccination, gradually opening registration to the most vulnerable groups, such as doctors, teachers, social workers, and numerous others.

Earlier in January, Moscow opened coronavirus vaccination to scientists, IT and hospitality industry workers.