UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 500,000 Moscow Residents Sign Up For Coronavirus Vaccination - Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 10:50 AM

About 500,000 Moscow Residents Sign Up for Coronavirus Vaccination - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) About 500,000 people have signed up for vaccination against coronavirus in Moscow, while more than 300,000 have already received the vaccine, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

"As for today, about 500,000 people have signed up [for vaccination], and over 300,000 people have already been vaccinated," Sobyanin said as aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Russia has so far registered two homegrown COVID-19 vaccines ” Sputnik V, developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute, and EpiVacCorona, created by Siberian research center Vector. In December, the country launched a large-scale coronavirus vaccination, gradually opening registration to the most vulnerable groups, such as doctors, teachers, social workers, and numerous others.

Earlier in January, Moscow opened coronavirus vaccination to scientists, IT and hospitality industry workers.

Related Topics

Moscow January December Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: The path to UAE citizenship

21 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 31, 2021 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

PCR tests mandatory for RAK government employees e ..

10 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys UAV in Yemeni airspace lau ..

10 hours ago

Chief Editor of Russia's MediaZona News Outlet Hel ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.