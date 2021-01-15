About 5,300 People in Tver Region Left Without Electricity Over Foul Weather - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Around 5,300 people in Russia's Tver Region have been left without electricity over the foul weather, including heavy wind and snowfall, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

"A number of household users (about 5,300 people) in 191 settlements in the Bezhetsky, Kashinsky and Kimrsky districts have been left without electricity," the ministry said in a statement on late Thursday.

Over 40 special vehicles and 174 people are involved in repair works.

The Tver Region, like other regions of the European part of Russia, is currently facing cold weather - about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit) - as well as heavy wind and snowfall.