UrduPoint.com

About 59,000 New York Times Readers Fail To Locate Ukraine On Map

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 05:20 AM

About 59,000 New York Times Readers Fail to Locate Ukraine on Map

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) Only 68 percent of The New York Times readers know where Ukraine is located on the map, according to current results from this year's "Great News Quiz" conducted by the newspaper.

One of the 40 questions in the online 2021 news quiz claims that "Thousands of Russian troops moved near Ukraine's border late this year, stoking fear of an invasion." The readers are then asked to locate Ukraine on the map.

According to current results, only 68 percent of 185,242 readers managed to correctly pinpoint Ukraine's location. Thus, about 59,000 people do not know where Ukraine is situated.

Western countries are accusing Russia of allegedly deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for "aggressive action.

" Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's increasing military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his end-of-the-year press conference on Thursday that there is an impression that a third military invasion is being prepared in Ukraine and that Russia is being warned in advance not to interfere. Putin added that Russia needs to think about its security and how to live with having to constantly monitor what is happening in Ukraine and what weapon systems are being deployed there.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin New York Border From Weapon

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone inks investment deal with UAE’s Grankraft

5 hours ago
 Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

5 hours ago
 In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' C ..

In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' Covid resilience

5 hours ago
 DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Moroc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Morocco

6 hours ago
 Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supp ..

Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supply to Europe

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.