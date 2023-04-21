About 60 Killed, Over 200 Injured in First Day of Eid Al-Fitr in Sudan - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) About 60 people were killed and more than 200 injured during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which is celebrated in Sudan on Friday, Health Minister of Sudan Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said on Friday.

Last week, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter located in Khartoum.

"Armed clashes are currently taking place in four provinces of Sudan, primarily in Khartoum. Hospitals suffered the most in Khartoum, while the situation is calmer in other provinces. On the first day of the holiday, 59 people were killed and more than 200 wounded," Ibrahim told the Asharq news broadcaster.

In total, 3,500 people have been injured during almost a week of the conflict.