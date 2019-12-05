About 60 Migrants Killed in Boat Crash Off Coast of Mauritania - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) At least 57 migrants were killed as a result of a boat crash off Mauritanian coast, Mauritanian news agency AMI reported, citing sources.

According to sources, a boat with migrants, which was heading toward Spain, sank some 15 miles from the city of Nouadhibou.

During the rescue operation, the bodies of 57 migrants were recovered, another 74 people were rescued.

According to the International Organization for Migration, the boat, which was sailing from the Gambia, carried 150 passengers, 83 of them survived.