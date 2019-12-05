UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 60 Migrants Killed In Boat Crash Off Coast Of Mauritania - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:40 AM

About 60 Migrants Killed in Boat Crash Off Coast of Mauritania - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) At least 57 migrants were killed as a result of a boat crash off Mauritanian coast, Mauritanian news agency AMI reported, citing sources.

According to sources, a boat with migrants, which was heading toward Spain, sank some 15 miles from the city of Nouadhibou.

During the rescue operation, the bodies of 57 migrants were recovered, another 74 people were rescued.

According to the International Organization for Migration, the boat, which was sailing from the Gambia, carried 150 passengers, 83 of them survived.

Related Topics

Nouadhibou Spain Gambia From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed conveys condolences of UAE Rule ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting of Committee of Senior ..

4 hours ago

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental p ..

5 hours ago

UAE has adopted technologies of Fourth Industrial ..

5 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

5 hours ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.