About 60% Of Beds Allocated For COVID-19 Patients In Poland Occupied - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:20 PM

About 60% of Beds Allocated for COVID-19 Patients in Poland Occupied - Prime Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) About 60 percent of hospital beds allocated for the treatment of coronavirus patients are occupied in Poland, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

Poland has been facing a sharp increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection and the number of fatal cases. On Wednesday, the authorities registered record 10,040 new cases of the disease.

The total number of those infected has exceeded 200,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.

"About 60 percent of beds are occupied today. This is a high figure, but we are constantly increasing the number of beds," Morawiecki said in the parliament.

According to the prime minister, in the beginning of the pandemic there were 6,000 beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Poland and now this figure stands at about 16,000-17,000 beds.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Poland Coronavirus

