About 60% of Dutch Back Mandatory Mask Wearing While in Public - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) About 60 percent of Dutch support and 24 percent oppose the requirement to wear protective masks while outside in public as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a fresh survey by the country's I&O Research agency showed on Wednesday.

Starting August 5, authorities in the cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam made wearing masks obligatory in all public places amid a surge in the daily increment of COVID-19 cases.

According to the findings, 47 percent of respondents believe that wearing masks should be also obligatory in indoor public places, while 33 percent were against it.

Seventy-five percent support the government's response to the pandemic, compared to 91 percent at the onset of the outbreak in March.

In addition, 89 percent back the idea of the mandatory testing of those arriving from the hotbed areas of the coronavirus, and 82 percent believe that those arriving from these zones should be quarantined for two weeks.

The survey was conducted among 3,650 people.