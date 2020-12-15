About 60% of Germans Expected to Receive COVID Vaccine by End of Summer 2021 - Minister

About 60 percent of German citizens are expected to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by the end of summer, German Health Minister Jens Spahn told the ZDF broadcaster on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) About 60 percent of German citizens are expected to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by the end of summer, German Health Minister Jens Spahn told the ZDF broadcaster on Tuesday.

In early December, German officials said that the population would be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease for free and on a voluntary basis. According to the World Health Organization, about 60-70 percent of the population with strong immunity to coronavirus is needed to effectively combat the pandemic.

"Today, we can count on such a number and state of [COVID-19] vaccine doses by the summer to further vaccinate the population," Spahn said, commenting on when 60 percent of Germans will be vaccinated.

The minister added that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) should make a decision on COVID-19 vaccines' approval by Christmas so that countries, including Germany, can start mass vaccination this year.

According to the official, Germany expects to receive up to 13 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer in the first quarter of 2021. If vaccines by Astra Zeneca or Johnson & Johnson are also authorized for use in the first quarter, "additional doses of vaccine will be available."

The European Commission has so far signed six deals to purchase potential coronavirus vaccine with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sanofi-GSK, CureVac and Moderna.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said last week that the EMA was expected to authorize the vaccine against the coronavirus from Pfizer for use within the bloc by the end of the year.