About 60% of Moldovan citizens do not support the unification of Moldova and Romania, according to the opinion poll findings published on Friday by Moldovan data collection and analysis company Date Inteligente (iData)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) About 60% of Moldovan citizens do not support the unification of Moldova and Romania, according to the opinion poll findings published on Friday by Moldovan data collection and analysis company Date Inteligente (iData).

If a referendum on Moldova's unification with Romania was held on Sunday, 33.5% of the respondents said they would support the move (as compared to 30.7% in February 2023), while 59.3% said the country should remain independent (60.6% in February), and 7.2% of the respondents were undecided (8.7%).

The survey was conducted from March 15-26 among 1,065 people. The margin of error is estimated at 3%.

Formerly known as Bessarabia, the major part of today Moldova located on the right bank of the Dniester River was an integral part of the Romanian principality of Moldavia until 1812, when it was ceded to Russia by its suzerain, the sultan of the Ottoman Empire.

Bessarabia remained a province of the Russian Empire until the end of World War I, when it became a part of Greater Romania, and it reverted to Russian control in 1940-41 and again after World War II, being merged with Transnistria located on the left bank of the Dniester River.

Upon the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Moldova declared its independence within its Soviet borders including Transnistria. Since that time, there has been a growing movement in support of Moldova's reunification with Romania, while Transnistria remains an unrecognized state intending to reunite with Russia.