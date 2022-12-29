UrduPoint.com

December 29, 2022

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Around 60% of Moldovan citizens believe that their country is on the wrong track and more than a half of the population distrust the government, a survey conducted by Moldovan data analysis company date Inteligente showed on Thursday.

The pollster asked 1,060 respondents from December 15-26 if they believe the country is moving in the right direction. The current course of Moldova's development is disliked by 58%, up from 55.6% in November; 32.2% support the country's current course, down from 35.6% in November; 8.4% were undecided, up from 7.5% in November; and 1.4% declined to respond, up from 1.3% in November.

Asked if they trusted the government, 40.6% said they strongly distrust it, 14.1% said they somewhat distrust it, 26.3% said they have average level of trust for the government, 11.1% said they somewhat trust it, and 6.

7% said they strongly trust it, with another 1.2% declining to respond.

President Maia Sandu was selected as the most trusted Moldovan politician by 21.9% of respondents, followed by former President Igor Dodon with 16.4%, and opposition leader Ilan Shor with 7.1%. At the same time, 32.5% of respondents said they trust no politicians at all.

Anti-government protests started in Moldova in May, and, on September 18, the opposition led by Shor's eponymous political party started an indefinite action in Chisinau. The protesters demand the resignation of the president, the dissolution of the parliament and early elections.

The protests have been fueled by high food and energy prices, historic inflation and dropping living standards. Sandu's government came under criticism for its reluctance to negotiate lower gas prices with Russia and its oppression of opposition leaders.

